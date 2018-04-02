April programs at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for April at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Live Well — Diabetes workshop 6-week program, Thursdays: 12:30-3 p.m. April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10.

Mark Albertson Returns — The Russian Revolution, Tuesday, April 10, 10:30 AM: Revolution in Russia. Held at the Senior Center.

Civil War in Russia — Tuesday, April 24, 10:30 a.m. Held at the Senior Center.

Lunch and Learn — Get Hip, Don’t Slip! Wednesday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. Suzanne Samniotto, Director of Rehab with Genesis Rehab Services, will present a lecture on fall prevention awareness. Lunch will be sponsored by Vitality to You and St. Joseph’s Center of Trumbull.

Lunch and Learn — Balance in Action Fall Risk Assessment, Wednesday, April 11, 10:30 a.m. Join Suzanne Samniotto, Director of Rehab with Genesis Rehab Services, for a free fall risk assessment to prevent falls. Lunch will be sponsored by Vitality to You and St. Joseph’s Center of Trumbull.

Lunch and Bingo at Middlebrook Farms — Tuesday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. Join your friends at Middlebrook Farms for a fun game of Bingo. A complimentary lunch will be served.

Lunch and Learn — Bone and joint health, Wednesday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. Dr. Lim, from Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation, will bring a bone and joint health presentation to the center. Lunch will be provided.

Dine and Discover — Thursday, April 19, 5 p.m. Join Rick Davis, Regional Mobility Manager, with the Kennedy Center to discuss transportation resources that are offered to Trumbull residents. Dinner is on us.

Lunch and Learn — True Freedom Premier Homecare Program, Monday, April 23, 1 p.m. Join us for this informative presentation on how to pay for homecare without long term care insurance. Hosted by Tony Lopez of Benefit Planning Services LLC. Lunch will be provided.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, April 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature Film: Wonder; A young boy with a facial deformity begins school and displays strength through being bullied.Starring: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, April 27, 11:30 a.m.Come celebrate our April birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare.

Super Bingo — Friday, April 27, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. $5 gift cards and refreshments. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.