Bowling: Chris Barrett sweeps top honors

By Trumbull Times on April 1, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling on March 30 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) with a first place lead of 10.5 points over Team 8 (Chuck Vento, Bob Vagnini, Joe Alarcon, Bob Burke).

Chris Barrett had a great day and bowled the high scratch single game of 276, the high three game series of 685,  the high single game with handicap of 309 and the three game high series with handicap of 784.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 209.20.

George Chiodo is at 203.33 and Carl Bluestein is at 200.67.

