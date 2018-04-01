Bowling: Mike Bartolotta tops field in Tuesday League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on March 27 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Fereira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) in first place with a twelve-point lead over Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Mike Bartolotta had a superb day and bowled a high scratch single game of 268, the high three-game series of 727 and the series with handicap of 799.

Roy Green, one of TNSMC’s fabulous age 90-plus stars had the the single game with handicap of 295.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.42.

Guy Favreau is at 203.0 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.63.

Ralph Keese is the still the high individual match point leader with 108 points.