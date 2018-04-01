Trumbull Times

Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Danbury Hatters

By Bill Bloxsom on April 1, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s boys lacrosse team opened its season with a 15-1 win over Danbury High on Saturday.

Luke Kammerman led a balanced scoring attack that had seven players see the goal column.

Kammerman mostly distributed, scoring a goal with six assists.

Reese Remeika was the high goal scorer, tallying four goals and adding an assist.

Peter Raverta had three goals.

James O’Brien, Andrew Tinnesz, Max Bowen, Garrett Lapham and Jordan Pivarnik all found the back of the net at least once.

“Our defense was solid,” said head coach Jim Kammerman. “Robby Buhrendorf stopped seven shots, while only allowing one goal.

“The defense of Alec Neubauer, Michael Nevins, Bowen, Kyle Atherton and others limited the Hatters to only fourteen shots.

“We have a big week coming up with Greenwich at home on Tuesday and then St. Joseph on Saturday at 1.”

