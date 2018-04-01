Two charged in gunpoint home invasion on White Plains Road

Two men are in custody after a gunpoint home invasion on White Plains Road early Saturday morning.

According to police, Juan Rivera, 30, and Marvin Allen, 42, both of Bridgeport, broke into a Trumbull home and threatened the resident with a handgun about 5 a.m. Police pursued the fleeing suspect vehicle into Bridgeport where it ran off the road and rolled over several times. Both suspects were treated at Bridgeport Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The resident called 911 at about 5 a.m. from the home, which is near the Trumbull Center business area. Responding police officers spotted the suspect vehicle, a blue Jeep Liberty, traveling south on White Plains Road and signalled for it to stop. The driver sped away into Bridgeport, where it ran off the road near East Main Street and Evers Street. The Liberty struck a stone wall in the front yard of a home and rolled over several times. Police recovered a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun from the suspect vehicle at the scene, police said.

Rivera and Allen were both charged with home invasion. In addition Rivera was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, threatening, unlawful restraint and several other criminal and vehicle charges. He is in custody on $750,000 bond for court April 9. Allen was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree burglary, threatening, unlawful restraint and several other criminal charges. His bond is $500,000 for court April 9.

There were no injuries to anyone at the home or to any police officers in the incident. No police vehicles were involved in the crash. Bridgeport police and firefighters investigated the crash scene.

Trumbull police are continuing the investigation. Police believe the victim’s resident was specifically targeted and was not randomly selected.