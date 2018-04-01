Trumbull Times

Softball: Trumbull Eagles topple Pomperaug Panthers

By Trumbull Times on April 1, 2018

The Trumbull High softball team defeated Pomperaug High from Southbury, 16-4, in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles, coming off the program’s first state title, banged out 13 hits in winning the rule-shortened five-inning contest.

Maggie Coffin was 5-for-5 with a double. The junior scored four runs.

Senior Delilha Destefano had a pair of doubles.

Alexa Adinolfi, a junior, hit a two-run double.

Sophomore Emily Gell got the win, allowing four hits, and was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Autumn Ciccarelli had a two-run double for the Panthers in their four-run fifth inning.

Trumbull Times

