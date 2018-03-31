Obituary: Leonard Leventhal, 92, of Trumbull

Leonard Leventhal, 92, of Trumbull, passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2018. He was the devoted & loving husband of 62 years to Adele Platzek Leventhal.

Leonard was born in New Haven to the late Faye and Robert Leventhal. He graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven. Leonard became an excellent, self-taught businessman; he owned and operated Country Manor, a successful Ethan Allen furniture store in Branford. He also attended classes at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

He was a great father to his four daughters, Cheryl Elliot of Monroe, Lauren Miller of Newtown, Debbie Leventhal of Trumbull, & Diane Shank of St. Louis, Missouri. He was a loving grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Shana & Jessica Elliot, Sam & Will Miller, Emily, Alyssa, & Greg Shank, & Alana Leventhal. He also loved his sons-in-law, Arthur Miller, Gary Shank, & the late Jon Elliot. Leonard will also be missed by a brother-in-law, Herbert Rosenberg, a sister-in-law, Ethel Pennell, and his nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Through the years, Leonard enjoyed and excelled in many sports including golf, swimming, and bowling. He rooted for UConn basketball and went to the NCAA Final Four a couple of times. He loved vacationing at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, every year with his family. He was quick to make friends everywhere he went due to his warm and sociable nature.

A funeral will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Rd, Fairfield, with interment following at B’nai Torah Cemetery on Reid St in Fairfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent’s Congestive Heart Failure Clinic and the St. Vincent’s Wound Center, Trumbull, or B’nai Torah Synagogue, Trumbull.