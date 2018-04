St. Joseph lost a 2-1 decision to Masuk High in a non-league season-opening softball game in Monroe on Saturday.

Hannah Hutchison had two hits for coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets, including an RBI single in the six inning.

Peyton Doiron took the loss, allowing three hits and runs in the second and third frames.

St. Joseph made three errors and Masuk had one.

Alexa Bacoulis had an RBI single for the Panthers.

Sam Schiebe pitched the win.