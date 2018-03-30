Drew Thompson Gatorade Runner of the Year

Fairfield Prep senior Drew Thompson from Trumbull was recently named Connecticut Gatorade boys cross country Runner of the Year.

This award follows a long list of cross country accolades for Thompson who was named News 12 Scholar Athlete, All-SCC First Team, All State, SCC Runner of the Year, and received the U.S. Army Reserve Book Award.

After completing an undefeated regular season, Thompson would go on to sweep the postseason as well, finishing first at the SCC, Class LL, State Open and New England Championship meets.

At the Northeast Championships, Thompson finished 7th out of 180 runners and qualified for the Footlocker National Championship in San Diego.Thompson would later finish 8th in the Footlocker Championship, earning him All-American honors.

Thompson joins Prep alumnus Connor Rog ’12 as the second runner in Prep history to receive this honor from Gatorade.

Thompson has committed to Dartmouth University next year to continue his cross country career.

In addition to cross country, Thompson is also a standout indoor and outdoor track athlete.

This winter Thompson finished first in the 1600 meter run at the SCC Indoor Track Championships and was also a part of the 4X800 meter relay team that finished first and set an SCC meet record with teammates MacKinnon Sheldon ’18, Edward Tristine ’19 and Drew Newcomb ’18.

At the Class LL and State Open Indoor Track Championship meet, Thompson finished first in the 3200-meter run earning All-State honors. Thompson would go on to finish second in the New England Championship meet in the 3200.

Thompson is a member of the Irish Club and National Honor Society at Prep. He works with senior citizens at the Middlebrook Farms Home.