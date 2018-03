The Connecticut Department of Transportation will have a public information meeting concerning the proposed intersection improvements on Nichols Avenue (Route 108) at Silver Lane and Armory Road in Trumbull on Wednesday, April 18 at the Stratford Police Department. An open forum for individual discussions with DOT officials will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a design presentation at 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit the ConnDOT website: www.ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=601528