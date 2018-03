Steven A. Merrihew (S.A.M.) benefit concert, an evening of song and dance will take place at Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Road on Saturday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors/students, (cash and check only). Cash and checks made payable to The Parker Project 501c3 non-profit organization.

For more information and for tickets, call 203-502-8315.