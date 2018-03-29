Long Hill Fire department holds Easter flower sale

The Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual Easter fund-raising flower sale.

Due to the construction of the new Station 2, the flower sale is being held at Station 1, 6315 Main St., on Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.