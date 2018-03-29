Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Libraries closed — Friday, March 30, Good Friday and Sunday, April 1, Easter holiday. Open Saturday, March 31.

Cookbook Club — Monday, April 2, noon-1 p.m. April’s theme is appetizers. Bring a prepared dish for all to taste from a cookbook recipe. Discussion on current meeting’s recipes (bring yours), and newly released cookbooks will be reviewed. Free. Register.

Teens: Acrylic on canvas art — Grades 6-12. Tuesday, April 3, 4-5:30 p.m. Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart returns to lead an acrylic on canvas art program. Choose your own color pallet to make a daisy painting for Spring. Materials supplied. Free. Register.

Evening career workshop — Executive Presence and Emotional Intelligence: How Gravitas is Measured in Career Success. Tuesday, April 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Discover underestimated areas of personal development, or gravitas, cornerstones of professional success. Practice communicating in verbal and non-verbal ways that exhibit EP and EI. Also get actionable career strategies. Led by Cindy Graziano, Gray Wolf Consulting. Free. Register.

Very, very, very basic internet searching — Wednesday, April 4, 9:45-11:30 a.m. This lecture-demonstration offers a starting from scratch introduction to searching the Internet. Free. Register.

Nonfiction book group — Wednesday, April 4, noon-1 p.m. April’s title is Hillbilly Elegy, by J. D. Vance. An account of growing up in a poor Rust Belt town. It offers a broader, probing look at the struggles of America’s white working class. Bring your lunch. Contact library to join.

Organic gardening for everyone — Wednesday, April 4, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Learn natural and effective techniques for the cultivation of a variety of vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers. Led by naturalist and landscaper John Root. Free. Register.

Upcoming — Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale. Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 4, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Beginners knitting for kids — Six-week series. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, April 4, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Learn basic knitting in this popular program. Beginner class; no experience is necessary. Bring size 8 knitting needles and one skein of worsted weight yarn (any color), along with your enthusiasm. Free. Register for April 4 class and you will be in all six. Details online.

Intermediate knitting for kids — New six-week series. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, April 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This class is for those who know the basics of knitting. You will finish an easy project; be sure to bring size 8 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yarn (any color) along with your enthusiasm. Free. Register for April 4 class and you will be in all six. Details online.

Homework Help continues — Grades K-8. Wednesday, April 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old-storytime — Thursday, April 5, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, March 31, 10a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, April 2, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Crochet workshop: The basics. Adults — Monday, April 2, 5:30-7 p.m. This workshop teaches beginner level crocheting, including how to make a slip knot, a chain stitch, how to single crochet, and end with a hat or scarf. Bring a crochet hook and yarn. Details online. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, April 3, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, April 4, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.