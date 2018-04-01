Religious news and upcoming events

Trumbull Interfaith Council — Monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 4, at 7 p.m., at Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull.

Forgiveness of sins — On Divine Mercy Sunday, the Divine Floodgates from Heaven are wide-opened and Jesus offers us the total forgiveness of all sins and punishment to any soul who goes to confession and receives Him in Holy Communion on that day. St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will celebrate mass on Saturday, April 7, at 4 and 7:15 p.m., on Sunday, April 8, at 7:30, 9, 10:30a.m. and noon. Confessions will be heard on Sunday, April 8, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Remain with us for a Holy Hour on April 8, beginning at 3 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Women’s Fellowship Luncheon — On Thursday, April 19, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, will hold their monthly meeting, beginning with a covered dish luncheon at noon. Program for the luncheon will feature Trisha Manfredi, speaking on Snipped — Floral Design Challenge. Reservations for the luncheon may be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822. Cost is $7.50.

Spaghetti supper-concert series — An evening of music at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street (Route 11), in Trumbull, Saturday, April 21. Soprano Krista Adams-Santilli covers everything from opera to classical music to popular musicals in an evening of vocals. The free concert begins at 7 p.m., following the spaghetti supper; spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert for $12, $11 for seniors. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 203-954-9691.

Performance by The Four of Us — On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., local fan favorites, The Four Of Us will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke.,, in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries. The band has been together for approximately five years, and performs a mixture of British Invasion and multi-decade Classic Rock songs, as well as 60’s and 70’s Pop Rock such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be reserved in advance either by phone, 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be greatly appreciated and gladly accepted.

Alzhimer’s fundraiser — Beatles Tribute Band benefit concert, George’s Hill, Alzheimer’s fund-raiser, The Penny Lane Band at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, on Saturday, May 12, at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. Contact the church office at 203-374-8822 for more information.

Spaghetti supper-concert series — The last spaghetti supper/concert series of the season on Saturday, May 19, at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., (Route 111). The spaghetti supper kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The dinner consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert. The cost is $12 and $11 for seniors, with $.50 per meatball. The May concert features Open Road, a troupe of five singer-songwriters from Connecticut who perform their original, uplifting collection of original music. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., right after the spaghetti supper. For information, call 203-954-9691.