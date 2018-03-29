Holy Week and Easter schedules in Trumbull

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church — invites the members of the community to our special Good Friday worship service at 7 pm, entitled “Hope in the Shadows… A Contemporary Tenebrae Service.” The choir sets the tone for reflective worship as both traditional and contemporary hymns, worship songs, congregational singing, Scripture readings and narration are included. The “rest of Good Friday’s story” is told at the 9:30 am Easter Festival Worship Service. The theme will be: “What’s Left to Say about Easter?!” All are invited to Easter breakfast which will be served beginning at 8 am. Christ Redeemer (203-378-1270; christisourconerstone.org) is located at 2975 Nichols Ave. in Trumbull, across the street from City Line Florist.

St. Catherine of Siena — The Mass of the Lord’s Supper, March 29, Holy Thursday, at 7 p.m.; 6:45 p.m., for an explanation of the symbols of the mass. Immediately following mass, Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the Repository will be available until midnight. The Parish will sponsor a Visit to the Seven Churches on Thursday, March 29, directly following the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper. This ancient tradition originated in Rome, where the faithful visit seven churches to venerate the Most Holy Eucharist at the Altars of Repose on the evening of Holy Thursday, and accompany the Lord on His suffering from the end of the Last Supper until his arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane. We will begin after Mass and finish at St. Catherine’s before midnight. Transportation will be provided. RSVP: 203-377- 3133.

The Liturgy of the Passion and Death of the Lord, March 30, Good Friday, at 3 p.m. Immediately following, there will be a screening of The Passion of the Christ at 5 p.m, in the church. Stations of the Cross will be offered at 8 p.m.

The Great Vigil of Easter, 8 p.m on March 31, Holy Saturday.

Mass for Easter Sunday, April 1 will be celebrated at 8, 10 a.m., and noon. Note the special schedule.

For more information, call the Parish office at 203-377-3133.

St. Theresa Church — Mary’s Way of the Cross will be at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., for a view of the Easter story of the passion and crucifixion through Mary’s eyes at a special Stations of the Cross on Friday March 30, at 7:30 p.m. Mary stood by her Son throughout His passion and in her faith experienced the joy of his resurrection. For more information call 203-261-3676.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull announces their Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, 9 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, 7:15 p.m. worship and stripping of the altar

Good Friday, noon worship, followed by Stations of the Cross; Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. worship; Festal Eucharist with music and trumpet; Easter egg hunt for children following worship

For more information, call 203-375-1503 or visit trinitynichols.org



Easter service and egg hunt — Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, will hold Easter Sunday Service on April 1, at 10:30 a.m.

Join the celebration of Easter morning with Holy Communion, our garden of Easter flowers and an Easter Egg Hunt during fellowship hour.

All are welcome