School News

Booth Hill School

Mark your calendars for the Booth Hill Adult Night Out Fund-raiser, Taste the Fun, on Friday, April 20, from 7-11 p.m. There will be a wine pull, raffles, and an auction.

The second week of the Coin Wars was another huge success. Fifth grade is in the lead with kindergarten in second place. The grade with the highest total value of coins will win a picnic with Bob the Bobcat.

Take a moment to register for Big Y Education Express. Visit bigy.com and log in or create a myBigY account with your Big Y Silver Savings card. Then, select Join Education Express and select your School, Booth Hill Elementary School.

Continue to send in Box Tops. Another contest will begin in April.

Thanks to all who continue to

support the PTA by sending in their Box Tops.

Frenchtown School

In March the Kindness Club continues to spread kindness. Each student received a checklist of kind acts that they can perform at home, in school and in the community. Some Kindness challenges include:

Compliment 5 people

Smile at 25 people

Thank your bus driver

And many more…

The PTA donated a Kindness pencil to each student so they can check off their acts of kindness.

No school on Friday, March 30 for Good Friday.

Our next Fathers’ Club meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 2 at 7pm.

Our next PTA meeting will be held on Thursday, April 5 at 9am.

Jump Rope for Heart will be held on Friday, April 6. All students will participate. Information and donation envelopes were sent home. Please have your child(ren) wear sneakers that day. Envelopes are due back no later than April 6.

No school on April 9-13 for Spring Recess.

Monday, April 16 is now a legal day for students due to the number of snow days we have had. Dismissal will be at 1pm. No lunch will be served. This is the link to the calendar on the Trumbull BOE website: https://www.trumbullps.org/general/calendar/monthcalendar/2018/4.html

The last day of school is now Thursday, June 21 due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Please visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: www.frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends on April 25, 2018. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn FREE educational supplies and equipment. Please enroll your Big Y card at https://www.bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment! Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, 2018, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card atwww.shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Ha ven. We have earned almost 14,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register atjoin.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.