Homeowner, dogs escape Poplar Street fire

A Trumbull homeowner and his two dogs are safe after a fire destroyed the attached garage of his Poplar Street home Monday morning. Firefighters from Trumbull, Long Hill, and Nichols fire departments fought the fire, along with volunteers from the Stepney Fire Department in Monroe. Fire crews from Shelton and Newtown covered Trumbull while the Trumbull volunteers were busy.

The presence of numerous accelerants in the garage, including acetylene tanks, flammable liquids and about 70 bags of fertilizer fed the flames and made fighting the blaze much more difficult, according to Long Hill Fire Chief Alex Rauso.

“This was a very big, fuel-fed fire that took a lot of water to extinguish,” Rauso said.

Rauso said the emergency call came in about 8 a.m., and the first crews arrived on the scene within about two minutes to find the garage fully engulfed. Volunteers had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

There were no injuries in the fire, to residents or firefighters. The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the cause of the fire was a portable propane heater that was being used.