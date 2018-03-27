Trumbull Times

Resident named dean of business school

By Donald Eng on March 27, 2018 in Business, Lead News, News ·

Donald Gibson

Trumbull resident Donald E. Gibson has been named dean of Manhattan College’s O’Malley School of Business, effective July 1.

Gibson formerly held leadership roles at Fairfield U. as vice provost for academic affairs and dean of Fairfield’s Dolan School of Business, overseeing the school’s expanding and innovative programming, national recognition, top tier rankings, and increased enrollment. A professor of management, Gibson had taught courses in organizational behavior and leadership at Fairfield since 2001.

