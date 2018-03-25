Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull’s Brian Hnatuk pitching at Eastern

Brian Hnatuk of Trumbull has made three pitching appearances for the Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team.

A right-hander junior for coach Matt LeBranche, Hnatuk has pitched 8.2 inning and has allowed two runs with six strikeouts and one walk.

His ERA is 2.08 and the Warriors, coming off a 21-16 season, are 7-2.

Hnatuk was 2-2 in four starts as a sophomore.

Eastern is looking to capture the program’s third Little East Conference (LEC) championship in the past five years.

At Trumbull High, Hnatuk pitched and played third base for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles.

He helped Trumbull win the FCIAC title as a sophomore.

He was second-team All-FCIAC as a senior.

