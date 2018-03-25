Friday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on March 16 and 23 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first-place lead to 13.5 points over Team 8 (Chuck Vento, Bob Vagnini, Joe Alarcon, Bob Burke).

Top individual performances for March 16 saw Duke Dubuc bowl the high scratch single game of 257, Ray Saksa bowl the high three-game series of 668, Bob Burke the high single game with handicap of 289 and Ken Carvell the three-game high series with handicap of 750.

Leading individual performances for March 23 saw Ron Fitzsimons bowl the high scratch single game of 257 and the high single game with handicap of 289.

Jay Tyler bowled the high three-game series of 665 and had the three-game high series with handicap of 734.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 209.87.

George Chiodo is at 205.23 and Carl Bluestein is at 200.83.