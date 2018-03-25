The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on March 20, as March 13 was cancelled, at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) in first place with a five-point lead over Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Art Pranger bowled a high scratch single game of 254 and the series with handicap of 760.

Rich Schwam had the high three-game series of 704 and Bob Burke had the single game with handicap of 281.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.25.

Guy Favreau is at 202.86 1 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.63.

Ralph Keese is the high individual match point leader with 104 points.