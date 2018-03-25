Trumbull Times

Tuesday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on March 25, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on March 20, as March 13 was cancelled, at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) in first place with a five-point lead over Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Art Pranger bowled a high scratch single game of 254 and the series with handicap of 760.

Rich Schwam had the high three-game series of 704 and Bob Burke had the single game with handicap of 281.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.25.

Guy Favreau is at 202.86 1 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.63.

Ralph Keese is the high individual match point leader with 104 points.

