Town of Trumbull storm clean-up update

The town will engage in a town-wide debris pick-up from the recent storms, beginning on Monday, March 26.

Public Works crews will start in the northeastern section of town and work south towards the Bridgeport City line. They will then proceed along the southern end of town and then move into the Long Hill section and then north towards the Tashua area. All brush and wood must be cut in lengths no greater than 6’ and be accessible to be picked up by loaders.

Do not block fire hydrants or pile brush behind telephone poles or wires.

A map is available on the town website indicating where the town is working, showing completed work on a daily basis. The town will make its best effort to forecast workflow of the cleanup.

Homeowners may bring their storm debris to the town Transfer Station at no charge.

Visit the town website for further updates at trumbull-ct.gov.

