Holy Week at St. Catherine of Siena

All residents are welcome to Holy Week and Easter services at the Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. The schedule is as follows:

Palm Sunday, March 25: Saturday Vigil Mass 4 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; Sunday Mass 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon.

Tuesday, March 27: Lenten Confessions including Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Holy Thursday March 29: Morning Prayer 8 a.m., Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m. followed by Adoration at the Repository until midnight.

Good Friday March 30: Morning Prayer 8 a.m., Confessions 10 a.m. – noon, Liturgy of the Passion and Death of the Lord 3 p.m., viewing of The Passion of the Christ 5 p.m., Stations of the Cross 8 p.m.

Holy Saturday March 31: Morning Prayer 8 a.m., Blessing of Food Noon and 3 p.m. (church hall), Great Vigil of Easter 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday April 1: Mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 noon.