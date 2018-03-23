Trumbull High captains preview spring season on HAN

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools in preparation for the spring sports season. The second stop on the 2018 HAN FCIAC Spring Tour brought us to Trumbull High School on Thursday, March 22.

HAN Network’s Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains and members of the Eagles’ spring teams. Those interviews can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ softball captains Meghan Geraghty, Deliliha DeStefano and Courtney Fairfield.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ girls golf captains Taylor Brown and Grace McLean.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ boys golf captains Peter Brunone and Ryan Levy.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ girls tennis captains Girls tennis: Unique Akinloye and Lauren Louw.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ boys lacrosse captains Peter Raverta, Luke Kammerman and Andy Tinnesz.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ girls lacrosse captains Emma Butler, Courtney Lynch, Riley Chase and Shannon Siebold.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ baseball captains Benjamin Fero and Kevin Bruggeman.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ Girls Track captains Lena Pang-Khloeum, Ashley Storino, Sophia Bragg, Kayla Wong and Lauren Scaccia.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ boys track captains Latrell Margraff, Tyler Rubush, Jack Jones and Eric Palinkas.

Here’s our interview with the Eagles’ boys tennis captains Lalith Gannavaram and Rushil Ahuja.

