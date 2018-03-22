Trumbull Times

Top wrestlers headed to High School National Tournament

By Trumbull Times on March 22, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull 195-pounder Brett Nutter is one of five state champions from FCIAC schools headed to Virginia Beach.

South Side Wrestling Club has been preparing the last three weeks for the NHSCA High School National Tournament in Virginia Beach (Va.), which takes place this coming weekend.

Twenty-one wrestlers from the surrounding area will take the mat led by LL champions Matt Ryan (138 pounds), George Harrington (heavyweight), Izaake Zuckerman (160 pounds), Joe Palmieri (182 pounds), Brett Nutter (195 pounds) and Class M heavyweight champion Sergio Ferrera.

Nico Provo, who was consistently ranked top 10 in the nation in Prep School, will also be competing for an All American status.

Other club members competing are Ethan Edmondson, Will Holmes, Steven Reyes, C.J. Shea, Dave Castaldo, Gabe Ortiz, Jon Kosak, Jake McGurk, Breon Phifer, Jack Ryan, Eamon Toland Matos, Brandon Neri and Michael Bartush.

South Side Wrestling is held in the Trumbull High School auxiliary gym on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday night. All information can be found through SSwrestlingCT.com.

