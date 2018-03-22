Lacrosse: Trumbull’s Tom Schutz helps Penmen to victory

Tom Schutz from Trumbull compiled a career-best six points on a career-high five goals and a helper in Southern New Hampshire University’s men’s lacrosse team’s 18-3 triumph over Felician.

A junior attacker for coach Paul Calkins’ Penmen (2-2), Schutz has eight goals and four assists through four games.

Southern New Hampshire has advanced to the Northeast-10 Conference championship game three of the last four seasons. The Penmen went 9-6 overall and return four starters from the 2017 squad.

Schutz had two goals and two assists when SNH defeated Georgian Court, 23-9, in the season opener. He came off the bench five times as a freshman and totaled 12 points in 10 games as a sophomore.

Schutz, majoring in environmental science, was a four-year starter at Trumbull High where he scored 78 goals and 29 assists. He had 32 goals and 18 assists as a senior.