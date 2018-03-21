College lacrosse: Trumbull’s Shannon Siebold to attend Rutgers University

Trumbull High senior Shannon Siebold achieved a life-long goal when she signed a letter of intent to play Division I college lacrosse for Rutgers University.

Seibold had always wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father Stephan, who played collegiate lacrosse for Pace University.

As a junior, she averaged three goals per game for the 8-8 Eagles, who reached the Class L first round. Being a member of the Nor’easter Lacrosse program since the seventh grade, Siebold has made an impression whenever she stepped on the field.

“It has been a goal I have strived to reach for a long time,” said Siebold. “Signing with Rutgers was a very exciting experience for me and my family (Stephan and Laura Siebold). I knew I wanted to stay on the East Coast and play for a competitive Division I program.

“Making my verbal commitment official on paper has meant that all that hard work has paid off. I have finally achieved my ultimate goal of continuing my lacrosse career in college and following in my dad’s footsteps.”

Head coach Laura Brand Sias of Rutgers University actively pursued ten athletes that signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Scarlet Knights for the 2019 spring season.

“Shannon has always stood out to us for her athleticism, speed and grit,” Sias said. “That is what drew our eye and caused us to keep watching her. Once we met Shannon and her family we knew it was a great fit.”

There were other choices on the list of schools that drew Siebold’s interest, but it came down to the excellent medical program through the Robert Wood Hospital that swayed her decision.

“The excellent medical program is exactly what I was looking for.” said Siebold. “Additionally, I wanted an enthusiastic athletic community. Being a Big Ten conference school where everyone is eager to go to football games, basketball games and of course lacrosse games, is something I’m so excited to be part of.

“Finally, the coaching staff is fantastic. We made a connection quickly and I feel as though I can be very successful with their coaching style and guidance.”

Now that the pressure of recruitment is behind her Shannon is looking forward to her senior season, where she will captain the Eagles and hopes to help lead them back into the postseason.

“I’m very excited for the upcoming season,” said Siebold. “We lost some important players like Emily Tinnesz and Sophia Hopwood, so one of my goals is to lead the team to the best of my ability.

“I’m especially grateful to Clarissa Clarke, who helped me get in touch with most of my top school options, and the Nor’easter program, Without them I would not be where I am today, both school and skill wise.”