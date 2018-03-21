Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on March 21, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on March 9 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) hold its first place lead of 10.5 points over Team 10 (John Cowan, Jon Cady, Glenn Mackno, Gerry Cordone).

Individual performances had John Verdeschi and Ray Saksa bowl the high scratch single game of 257, and Verdeschi bowl the high three game series of 647.

Saksa had the high single game with handicap of 280.

Joe Alarcon had the three game high series with handicap of 747.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 211.95.

George Chiodo is at 205.83 and Carl Bluestein is at 200.9.



