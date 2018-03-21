Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on March 21, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on March 6 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) replace Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) in first place with a four-point lead.

Chris Barrett did it all and bowled a high scratch single game of 274, the single game with handicap of 306, the high three-game series of 743 (a new season high) and the series with handicap of 839 (a new season high).

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.73.

Guy Favreau is at 203.91 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.63.

Ralph Keese is the high individual match point leader with 98 points.

Related posts:

  1. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling
  2. John Verdeschi leads Tashua Tuesday League bowlers
  3. Tuesday League bowling
  4. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

Tags: ,

Previous Post Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 22-28, 2018 Next Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Friday League bowling
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress