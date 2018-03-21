Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on March 6 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) replace Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) in first place with a four-point lead.

Chris Barrett did it all and bowled a high scratch single game of 274, the single game with handicap of 306, the high three-game series of 743 (a new season high) and the series with handicap of 839 (a new season high).

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.73.

Guy Favreau is at 203.91 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.63.

Ralph Keese is the high individual match point leader with 98 points.