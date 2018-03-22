School News

Booth Hill School

Friday, March 23, is the March Madness 3 Point Contest, open to 4th and 5th graders.

Take a moment to register for Big Y Education Express. Visit bigy.com and log in or create a myBigY account with your Big Y Silver Savings card. Then, select Join Education Express and select your school, Booth Hill Elementary School.

The next PTA meeting will be Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Come hear Christina Hefele speak about technology use. If you are interested in volunteering for the PTA Board, contact Lisa Commisky.

Mark your calendars for the Booth Hill Adult Night Out on Friday, April 20.

The first week of the Coin Wars was a huge success. Third grade is in the lead with kindergarten in second place. Continue to send in your spare coins. The grade with the highest total value of coins will win a picnic with Bob the Bobcat.

Frenchtown School

In March the Kindness Club will be spreading kindness. Each student received a checklist of kind acts that they can perform at home, in school and in the community. Some Kindness challenges include:

Compliment five people

Smile at 25 people

Thank your bus driver

And many more…

The PTA is donating a Kindness pencil to each student so they can check off their acts of kindness.

Our multicultural dinner will be on Friday, March 23. We are limited to the first 240 people who sign up.

Kindergarten orientation for parents of new kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year will be on Thursday, March 29, at 9 a.m. Letters with more information were mailed home to all parents who have already enrolled their child(ren).

No school on Friday, March 30 for Good Friday.

No school on April 9-13 for Spring recess.

Monday, April 16 is now a legal day for students, due to the number of snow days we have had. Dismissal will be at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served. This is the link to the calendar on the Trumbull BOE website: trumbullps.org/general/calendar/monthcalendar/2018/4.html

Bingo has been rescheduled for Friday, April 20. More information will be sent home.

The last day of school is now Thursday, June 21, due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends on April 25. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 14,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, penroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.