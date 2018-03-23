Movie Menu: Titanic, The Odd Couple, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, On the Waterfront and more

In the mood for a movie this weekend? Check out what’s playing on broadcast and television stations.

Sit back and settle with some popcorn.

Friday, March 23

Autumn Leaves (1956)

Joan Crawford falls for a younger man, Cliff Robertson, in a sordid tale of romance, deceit and emotional confusion. Crawford has a great time chewing the scenery.

6 p.m., TCM

Saturday, March 24

I Want to Live! (1958)

Susan Hayward was named Best Actress for her blistering performance as a woman who continues to claim her innocence as she faces the death penalty.

11:45 a.m., TCM

How the West Was Won (1963)

James Stewart and Debbie Reynolds head an all-star cast in this classic look at how adventurous Americans conquered the West. An Oscar winner for its screenplay.

12 noon, Sundance

On the Waterfront (1954)

Elia Kazan directed this Best Picture winner, a thrilling look at the criminal underworld of the New Jersey docks. Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint won Oscars.

2 p.m., TCM

Midnight Lace (1960)

Doris Day wears designer dresses and runs from mysterious strangers in this would-be Hitchcock thriller set in foggy London. Rex Harrison and John Gavin costar.

4 p.m., TCM

Splendor in the Grass (1961)

Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty heat the screen as young lovers forbidden to be together because of the conventions of small town life.

5:45 p.m., TCM

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Dick Van Dyke returns to the musical movie in this family tale of a car that flies. The songs are by the Sherman brothers, Richard M. and Robert B., who wrote Mary Poppins.

7 p.m., Sundance

Titanic (1953)

Barbara Stanwyck and Clifton Webb are among the passengers in this familiar tale of doomed lives and loves aboard the ill-fated ocean liner.

8 p.m., TCM

The Odd Couple (1968)

Walter Matthew and Jack Lemmon reunite – after the Oscar-winning The Fortune Cookie – in this hit adaptation of Neil Simon’s Broadway comedy.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, March 25

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts go for the laughs and the tears in this wondrous adaptation of Robert Harling’s stage hit about life in a small town in Louisiana.

Sunday, March 25, 12 noon, CMT