The 44th annual Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Sunday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m., with registration at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

Those walking are asked to bring healthy, nonperishable food for Thomas Merton Center in Bridgeport and Sterling House Food Pantry in Stratford.

For more information, contact Carole Fanslow of Stratford at 203-375-1284.