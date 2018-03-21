Pisces compete in Senior, Short Course championships

Fresh off their Yankee League championship in February, the Trumbull Pisces entered the CT Short Course state championship season.

Over the past two weekends the Trumbull squad sent 15 swimmers to two state championship meets; the Connecticut Swimming Senior Championship and the Connecticut Swimming Short Course Age Group Championship.

On March 8, Pisces sent four swimmers — Nancie Ziegler (18), Julia Nevins (15), Liz Stoelzel (14) and Cameron Kosak (13) — to the Senior Championships held at Wesleyan University’s Freeman Athletic Center. The event is primarily designated for swimmers 15 and over, but with the open format any swimmer in the state who achieves the qualifying times are eligible to compete.

Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Trumbull had 13 swimmers qualify for the Age Group Championship held at Chelsea Piers in Stamford. This event is the championships for the Short Course season for all CT swimmers age 14 and under. Similar to the Senior championship, swimmers are eligible for this championship by swimming a qualifying time within their age group for a particular event.

Representing Trumbull in 55 events this year were Lizbeth Constante (9), Caitlyn Dale (12), Jackie Dale (14), Loralai Dale (12), Alexander Ivanovich (12), Hope Ivanovich (12), Sarah Johnson (10), Cameron Kosak, Anisha Kurup (12), Raj Padda (13), Kristen Racicot (11), Keira Redgate (12) and Liz Stoelzel.

The Pisces had four swimmers advance on to the championship final heats in the evenings: Alexander Ivanovich (50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 IM), Kristen Racicot (50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 IM), Liz Stoelzel (50 free) and Cameron Kosak (200 back).

The 11-12 girls had three relay teams finish in the top 20, which included a combination of Caitlyn Dale, Loralai Dale, Hope Ivanovich, Keira Regate and Kristen Racicot.

With the CT State Championship now in their rearview, the Pisces turn their attention to the Eastern Zone Age Group Championships in Webster, N.Y. in two weeks where they will send a team record six swimmers to compete in 18 events.