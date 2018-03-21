Trumbull schools will dismiss on an early schedule today in anticipation of the approaching winter storm that is expected to pack heavy snow and blustery winds.

All Recreation Department buildings are closed and all programs canceled as of 11 a.m. The Senior Center at Priscilla Place is also closing at noon.

Due to the extensive tree damage from the other winter storms over the past few weeks, the Trumbull Rails To Trails is closed until further notice as workers remove damaged trees that could pose a hazard to those on the trail.

A parking ban remains in effect until further notice. All vehicles must be moved off the roads to allow for plows to clear snow.