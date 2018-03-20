Third DUI arrest in five weeks for Trumbull man

A Trumbull man is facing charges once again after his third drunk driving arrest in five weeks.

According to reports, Kevin Basham, 60, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane March 19 at about 5:20 p.m. Trumbull police also arrested Basham on DUI and vehicle charges February 15 and February 26. Basham’s latest arrest came the day before he was scheduled to appear in court for his first two DUIs.

Police were alerted to a potential drunk driver when an acquaintance of Basham’s called police. The acquaintance said he thought Basham had been drinking and that Basham got gotten into his vehicle and driven off.

A short time later an officer on Main Street spotted Basham’s vehicle and followed it for a short distance. The officer said the vehicle was swerving out of the lane and upon making the stop Basham smelled of alcohol. He said he had consumed 2-3 drinks, but police said there were numerous bottles of alcohol in the vehicle, some of which were opened.

Basham failed field tests and later refused to take a breath test. Refusing a breath test carries an automatic license suspension. Bond was $2,500 for court April 2.