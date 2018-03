If you’ve always wanted to start hiking but haven’t known where to begin, a free introduction to hiking class, led by Denali, will be held on Saturday, March 24, from 10-11 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St., Trumbull. If you’ve always wanted to start hiking but haven’t known where to begin, a free introduction to hiking class, led by Denali, will be held on Saturday, March 24, from 10-11 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, 7115 Main St., Trumbull. Then put your new skills into action on a guided hike of Old Mine Park on Earth Day weekend in April. Giveaways will be provided to all participants. RSVP to [email protected]