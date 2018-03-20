Jane Ryan Elementary School goes bald for cancer research

Trumbull High School English teacher and father, Jim McCaffrey, Marian McCaffrey, mother, Mia McCaffrey and James McCaffrey, age 6, kindergartner at Jane Ryan School. — Event sponsor/photographer credits, Carley Photography Trumbull High School English teacher and father, Jim McCaffrey, Marian McCaffrey, mother, Mia McCaffrey and James McCaffrey, age 6, kindergartner at Jane Ryan School. — Event sponsor/photographer credits, Carley Photography

On March 17 Jane Ryan school’s staff and students hosted a St. Baldrick’s childhood cancer fundraiser in honor of Mia McCaffrey, a Trumbull first grader who died of cancer March 17 last year. The 30 students and 15 adults who shaved their head for the event raised more than $45,000.

Marian McCaffrey, Mia’s mother, spoke to those in attendance, thanking them for their support.

“[Mia] had the most mesmerizing blue eyes, an infectious smile and laugh and confidence that radiated across the room,” she said. “I wish that Jim and I could take all the credit for her confidence but truthfully it was because of many of you standing in this room. The teachers and staff here at Jane Ryan treated her like a normal six-year-old girl and she was able to be just that because of all of you, so thank you.”

But the event was not about Mia, Marian said, it was about the generosity of the Jane Ryan “Whether you are here shaving your head, donating money, cheering on a friend, or just here to learn about it you are helping to make a difference,” she said. “Researchers are trying every day to find new and better treatments for our children to help them live a happy and healthy life. But they need our help because the number of children who are being diagnosed rises each year. We as a community need to continue to support these organizations to help better our children’s chances.”

