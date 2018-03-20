Obituary: Frances Moore Hansen, 92, of Trumbull

Frances Moore Hansen, age 92, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 19, 2018 at Mansfield Place elder care home in Essex Junction, VT, where she lived since November 2016 near her daughter Joan. The family extends their gratitude to the caring staff of Mansfield Place.

Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Richard Frederick and Grace Barratt Moore. Upon moving from Bridgeport to Trumbull, CT as a teenager, Fran became a member of the Nichols United Methodist Church (NUMC) where she sang in the church choir for decades, often as a soloist.

In 1948 she was married to Dwight C. Hansen in the NUMC and lived in Trumbull where they raised their family of four children. In May 2000 Fran moved with her husband Dwight from Trumbull to Lowell, MA where she lived in the home of her son Richard until she moved to Vermont. Fran was blessed to have many wonderful caregivers in her years in Lowell.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Dwight C. Hansen, her son Dwight C. Hansen, Jr., three brothers Richard F. Moore II, Glenn Moore, and Wayne Moore, and her sister, Evelyn Moore Drake.

Survivors include three children, Joan Hansen Bates and her husband Robert of Essex Junction, VT, Richard David Hansen of Lowell, MA and his wife Maria Luisa Smith of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Paul Wesley Hansen and his wife Elaine of Raleigh, NC; daughter-in-law Ana Gonzalez Hansen of Huntington, CT; nine grandchildren, James Holway and his wife Kerry, David Bates, Michael Bates, Rebekha Bates, Mairobi Hansen, Richard Hansen, Jennifer Graham and her husband Michael, and Laura Wilder and her husband Henry; and five great grandchildren. Survivors also include sisters-in-law Janice Moore and Nancy Moore, both of Trumbull.

Fran will be most remembered for her enduring love for her children and grandchildren. Upon seeing them she would always bless them with her beautiful smile. Fran will be greatly missed by her family and friends, who rejoice that she is now at peace and can raise her joyful soprano voice and sing with the angels.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Rd. Trumbull. Burial will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery.

