Trumbull Times

Rutigliano celebrates Read Across America at Tashua School

By Julie Miller on March 20, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

On Friday, students and teachers across the state were celebrating both Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Day with special activities, including a reading by State Representative David Rutigliano (R-123) who was honored to participate in a Dr. Seuss trivia contest and administer reading the pledge at Tashua Elementary School. “This is one of my favorite days of the year as a legislator,” said Rep. Rutigliano. “I have so much fun interacting with the kids and answering their thoughtful questions. I thank Tashua for inviting me to this inspiring program. The teachers put on a spectacular play that all the kids enjoyed; this is a talented and dedicated group of people.”

Related posts:

  1. Tashua School’s Week of Kindness
  2. The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center announce scholarship winners
  3. Upcoming religious events
  4. School Briefs

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Nor'easter No. 4: Latest storm could bring between 5 to 9 inches of snow Next Post Binge and Repeat: Uncover the origins of Jessica Jones
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress