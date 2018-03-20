Rutigliano celebrates Read Across America at Tashua School

On Friday, students and teachers across the state were celebrating both Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America Day with special activities, including a reading by State Representative David Rutigliano (R-123) who was honored to participate in a Dr. Seuss trivia contest and administer reading the pledge at Tashua Elementary School. “This is one of my favorite days of the year as a legislator,” said Rep. Rutigliano. “I have so much fun interacting with the kids and answering their thoughtful questions. I thank Tashua for inviting me to this inspiring program. The teachers put on a spectacular play that all the kids enjoyed; this is a talented and dedicated group of people.”