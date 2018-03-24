Trumbull Times

Nichols Improvement Association to hold Easter egg and scavenger hunt

The annual Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke., Easter egg and scavenger hunt is scheduled for Saturday, March 31. Space is limited. Pre-register early to reserve a spot.

There are two different start times; the first for the scavenger hunt at 10:30 a.m., for children ages 8 and up who are able to run by themselves around the trail/frog pond part of the property.

The Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m., on the gazebo lawn. The egg hunt is separated by age groups; 0-2, 3-4, 5-7.

NIA members are free to participate. Non-members are $8 for each participant. Membership will be verified and can be renewed on site.

For more information, visit niatrumbull.org. Volunteers are always needed. Contact Chairperson, Laura Bouffard-Dooley at [email protected]

