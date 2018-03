The Town of Trumbull will hold a free Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31, at 11a.m. For ages 11 and under.

Meet the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket. Food trucks will have food for purchase.

RSVP required by Monday, March 26, including the age of each participant to Mary: [email protected]; 250 maximum participants.

Trumbull Helps will be collecting for the Trumbull Food Pantry and are asking for donations of non-perishable items.