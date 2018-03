Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull announces their Holy Week services:

Palm Sunday, 9 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, 7:15 p.m. worship and stripping of the altar

Good Friday, noon worship, followed by Stations of the Cross

Easter Sunday, 9 .m. worship; Festal Eucharist with music and trumpet; Easter egg hunt for children following worship

For more information, call 203-375-1503 or visit trinitynichols.org