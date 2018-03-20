St. Catherine of Siena announces Holy Week and Easter schedule

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, has announced the schedule for Holy Week and Easter. Everyone welcome. For information, call 203-377-3133.

Stations of the Cross — Prayerful devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man. Stations of the Cross will be offered Friday evening, March 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

Women’s Lenten Morning of Recollection — The Fraternas Marian Community of Reconciliation invites all women for a Women’s Lenten Morning of Recollection to help us prepare our hearts for the week that changed the history of humanity: Holy Week. Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Free event. RSVP to [email protected].

Mass for Palm Sunday — Saturday, March 24, at 4 and 7:15 p.m., and on Sunday March 25, at 7:30, 9, 10:30 a.m., and noon.

Confessions — Confession and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be offered on Tuesday, March 27, with extended hours during Lent from 7-9 p.m. The opportunity for both anonymous and face-to-face confessions will be available.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper — March 29, Holy Thursday, at 7 p.m.; 6:45 p.m., for an explanation of the symbols of the mass. Immediately following mass, Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the Repository will be available until midnight. The Parish will sponsor a Visit to the Seven Churches on Thursday, March 29, directly following the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper. This ancient tradition originated in Rome, where the faithful visit seven churches to venerate the Most Holy Eucharist at the Altars of Repose on the evening of Holy Thursday, and accompany the Lord on His suffering from the end of the Last Supper until his arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane. We will begin after Mass and finish at St. Catherine’s before midnight. Transportation will be provided. RSVP: 203-377- 3133.

The Liturgy of the Passion and Death of the Lord — March 30, Good Friday, at 3 p.m. Immediately following, there will be a screening of The Passion of the Christ at 5 p.m, in the church. Stations of the Cross will be offered at 8 p.m.

The Great Vigil of Easter — 8 p.m on March 31, Holy Saturday.

Mass for Easter Sunday — April 1 will be celebrated at 8, 10 a.m., and noon. Note the special schedule.

For more information, call the Parish office at 203-377-3133.