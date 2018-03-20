Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Announcement: Bullying — The American Association of University Women, Bridgeport branch will hold a general meeting and presentation, open to the public on Sunday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the main library. Sandra Vonniessen-Applebee from the Hamden Anti-Defamation League will address this important topic. For details and reservations, call AAUW President Carole Fanslow at 203- 375-1284.

Poli’s Palace and Majestic Theatres Memories Project — Sunday, March 25, 2-3 p.m. These soon to be restored Bridgeport theatres were built by Sylvester Z. Poli in 1922 and quickly became an elegant downtown social center. This ample and interactive slide show is led by Jay Misencik and Geralene Valentine, authors of the 2017 book of the same name. Bring your memories. Free. Register.

Mindful meditation at lunch hour — Monday, March 26, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. Q and A. Details online. Free. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

Marina Marchese Beekeeping — Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Beekeeper, author, and past president of the Back Yard Beekeepers, CT, Marchese will discuss her journey into beekeeping and honey, while opening up the conversation to plants, pollination, and local foods. Taste her Red Bee honey and experience single-origin honeys. Marina’s two books, The Honey Connoisseur and Honeybee: Lessons from an Accidental Beekeeper, and Red Bee honey are for sale. Free. Register.

Lunch and Learn: Go Further with Food — Wednesday, March 28, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Learn how to make realistic goals, manage stress, and eat a more balanced diet. Led by Kittie Spedding, consultant dietitian, Big Y Foods. Light lunch. Co-sponsored by TLS and the Health Department Free. The two sessions are the same; register for the time you prefer.

Children’s

Family Book Club — Grades 1-3, and families. Thursday, March 22, 5:30-6:15 p.m. March’s title is Bad Kitty: Drawn to Trouble, by Nick Bruel. Along with a cute and funny story, kids will learn how to write a book. Read the book as a family, then come to discuss with other families. Refreshments. Register: First 10 families registered get copy, in Children’s.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 28, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Homework help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, March 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, March 22, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth to 8-years Saturday, March 24, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Ukulele Kids — Grades 6 and up. Saturday, March 24, 1-1:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Intro course for kids, consisting of eight lessons over eight weeks. Ukuleles are provided. Free. Registration suggested; or drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Monday, March 26, 3:30-6 p.m.; or Wednesday, March 28, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided, hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, March 26, 11-11:30 a.m. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

