Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 22-28, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, March 22-28, 2018
12 a.m. — Government: Board of Finance March 12 Budget Hearing
1:45 a.m. — Government: Parks and Recreation March 12 Meeting
2:45 a.m. — Government: Police Commission March 13 Meeting
3:45 a.m. — Government: Board of Finance March 14 Budget Vote
7:50 a.m. — Government: Health Board March 14 Meeting
8:25 a.m. — Government: Zoning Board of Appeals March 14 Meeting
10 a.m. — Primavera Duo
11:30 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Parents of Eighth Graders
1:30 p.m. — School Security Information Session
4:05 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 17: TPAUD Tips Line
4:15 p.m. — Primavera Duo
5:50 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 18: Medication Drop Box
6 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Parents of Eighth Graders
8 p.m. — Government: Police Station Building Committee March 20 Meeting
10 p.m. — Government: Planning and Zoning March 21 Meeting