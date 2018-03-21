Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 22-28, 2018

By Julie Miller on March 21, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, March 22-28, 2018

12 a.m. — Government: Board of Finance March 12 Budget Hearing

1:45 a.m. — Government: Parks and Recreation March 12 Meeting

2:45 a.m. — Government: Police Commission March 13 Meeting

3:45 a.m. — Government: Board of Finance March 14 Budget Vote

7:50 a.m. — Government: Health Board March 14 Meeting

8:25 a.m. — Government: Zoning Board of Appeals March 14 Meeting

10 a.m. — Primavera Duo

11:30 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Parents of Eighth Graders

1:30 p.m. — School Security Information Session

4:05 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 17: TPAUD Tips Line

4:15 p.m. — Primavera Duo

5:50 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 18: Medication Drop Box

6 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Parents of Eighth Graders

8 p.m. — Government: Police Station Building Committee March 20 Meeting

10 p.m. — Government: Planning and Zoning March 21 Meeting

Trumbull Times

