Trumbull Times

Shelter looking to re-home feral cat as a barn or warehouse cat

By Julie Miller on March 19, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

This kitty is looking for employment opportunities in a barn or warehouse. She is a 5-year-old feral cat that was spayed a few years ago. “Unfortunately she cannot go back to her home territory and she has not warmed up to us, so we are looking to rehome her as a barn cat,” per shelter staff.

For more information about her or other cats and dogs available for adoption, visit the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Animal Group names new board members; asking for donations
  2. Trumbull's pet adoption event was successful with applications filled out
  3. Four-month-old Pumpkin waiting to be adopted at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  4. Orange male cat at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Trying to phone a friend
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress