Trumbull Times

Booth Hill School Saint Patrick’s Bingo

By Julie Miller on March 19, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Booth Hill School held Saint Patrick’s Day Bingo on Friday, March 16. Matthew Recupero was a big winner that night. Nicholas Baglio and his little sister called the numbers for one game.

Related posts:

  1. School News
  2. School News
  3. School News
  4. School News

Tags: ,

Previous Post CT gas prices remain flat; national prices on the rise Next Post Did I Say That? Trying to phone a friend
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress