Letter — Trumbull needs Gaudiano in Hartford

When I think of the types of people we need representing us in Hartford, I think of my good friend Ashley Gaudiano.

I met Ashley about two years ago through the MOMS Club in town, and since then, she’s become a great friend. Ashley is that special type of person who is always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. She’s also one of the hardest-working people I know.

I’ve watched how she balances her nonprofit consulting firm, service on the Trumbull Town Council, community volunteerism, and her pro bono legal work, all while dedicating herself to being an amazing mother to two small children. Ashley works day in and day out to advocate for people here in Connecticut.

Those are just a few of the reasons I know she’s exactly the type of passionate, level-headed leader we should be sending to represent us in Hartford. That’s why I’m thrilled Ashley has decided to step up and run for the 134th General Assembly seat, which represents parts of Fairfield and Trumbull.

This is a pivotal time in our State’s history. Connecticut is facing so many problems right now, but it’s also a great state to live in and raise our children in. We need someone who will bring fresh ideas to the table and who isn’t afraid to work first and foremost on behalf of her constituents.

Watching Ashley work so hard in our community, I know she will bring integrity, compassion, and dedication to the job. I hope you’ll consider joining me in voting for Ashley Gaudiano for State Representative in November.