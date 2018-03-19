Hockey: Trumbull’s Eric McCabe, Matt Mocker named All-State

Trumbull High hockey players Eric McCabe and Matt Mocker were named to the first-team Division II All-State squad by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

McCabe is a defenseman and Mocker a forward.

McCabe and St. Joseph’s Sean Attanasio were named Hobey Baker Award recipients, presented to players that display integrity, positive attitude, coachability, outstanding sportsmanship and community spirit.

The All-State banquet is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.