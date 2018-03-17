Trumbull Times

St. Theresa girls win Fairfield County title

By Trumbull Times on March 17, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Team members (front row) are: Maddie Wilkins, Katelyn Landin, Caitlyn Elmo, Molly Vicente, Olivia DeLawder and Abby Gruttadauria; (second row) Remy DeNomme, Ryley Tate-Padian, Cheyenne Brand, Nola Antonio, Julia Johnson and Ava Mullen; (third row) head coach Matt Landin, assistant coach Brian Elmo and assistant coach Chris Gruttadauria.

The St. Theresa girls parish fifth grade basketball team captured the Fairfield County Basketball League Tournament championship on March 11.

They defeated the Milford Knights, 18-13.

